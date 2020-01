SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Salvation Army is opening its extreme emergency cold weather shelter this weekend.

The shelter will be open in the evening on Jan. 18 through Wednesday morning.

This is at the Salvation Army’s Harbor House location on North Booneville Avenue.

This shelter is for men only.

This is to assist the cold weather shelter for men at East Sunshine Church of Christ.

A warm place to sleep, and breakfast will be provided.