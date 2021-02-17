Emergency alert level for Southwest Missouri raised to level two, electric system nearing its peak

Local News

Courtesy of City Utilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) raised its emergency alert level to two at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

SPP said this alert means the regional electric system is nearing its peak due to demand but doesn’t trigger rolling blackouts.

The City Utilities said to watch its Facebook Page and Twitter for more information.

