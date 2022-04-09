DIXON, Mo. — Thursday, April 8, Pulaski County Deputies were called to do a wellness check of multiple neglected dogs.

When deputies arrived at the home on Halt Drive in Dixon, which is just off Highway 28, they found 11 dogs in urgent need of veterinary attention, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

The owners of the dogs voluntarily surrendered the 11 dogs to the Kitten and Puppy Division Adoption Center in Saint Robert, Missouri.

Veterinarians are evaluating the dogs, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said the dogs continue to receive treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department said charges have not been filed against the owners, and the owners’ names are not being released.

In a news release, the Pulaski County Sheriff commended the work of the Deputy who investigated the call about the dogs and thanked the shelter personnel who helped take custody of the animals.

The Sheriff said his office will send out updates if charges are filed against the dogs’ owners.

The Kitten and Puppy Division Adoption Center posted more information and a video about the dogs on Facebook.

The post also includes ways to help: