Ellen Fogle: Nixa’s youngest teacher of the year

NIXA, Mo. — The youngest ever female “teacher of the year” has been named at Nixa Public Schools.

Ellen Fogle was in her classroom when she was suprised with a trophy, balloons and the news.

Fogle is finishing her fifth year and believes teaching is not a job, its a lifestyle. She said one of her favorite parts of teaching is watching her kids grow.

“I have always wanted to be a teacher,” said Fogle. “I never even considered doing anything else, when I was super little I would sit in my room for hours and teach to my stuffed animals and my dolls. When I was a kid my mom would take me to IPA, the educational supply store just for fun because I enjoyed looking at teacher stuff.”

Ellen is the sister of Betsy Fogle, the Missouri state representative for District 135.