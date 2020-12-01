‘Elfie’ is causing mischief at CoxHealth locations

BRANSON, Mo. — CoxHealth has begun its annual ‘extreme’ Elf on a Shelf and it’s lifting the spirits of staff and patients.

Cheryl Morrissey said the elf named ‘Elfie’ wasn’t listening to doctors at Cox Branson’s Step Down Unit and “he fell over.”

“The pandemic has put a significant amount of stress on our staff, both at work and the challenges many face at home,” says Brandei Clifton, communications manager at Cox Branson. “We asked the staff if they still wanted Elfie to visit this year and they all agreed that we need him now more than ever. They deserve that opportunity to be silly and smile.”

This is the third year the elf has been causing chaos at CoxHealth. Some say staff are still recovering from the day Elfie stole the security jeep.

“Each year gets crazier and crazier,” Clifton says. “‘ The team is already planning what Elfie will do on the day he visits their department. It just shows there’s still a hunger for joy in what has been a really hard year.”

More pictures will be posted on the Cox Medical Center Branson Facebook page.