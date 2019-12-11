GALLERY: Cox Branson employed an ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to help cheer up patients

BRANSON, Mo.– Elfie, an “Elf on the Shelf” living at Cox Health’s Branson location, visited with patients recently to help make the holidays a little brighter.

In a few photos sent to Ozarks First, you can see Elfie (and his friend Barbie) congratulating patients on being discharged, kicking back with a minion in the newborn nursery, and even sitting on top of Cox Branson’s helicopter.







Of course, our favorite is Elfie trying his best to cheer up this sad little patient.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” – Buddy the Elf