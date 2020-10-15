Elevate Branson to provide drive-thru Thanksgiving meals this year

BRANSON, Mo.- Elevate Branson has decided to change its annual Thanksgiving dinner to a drive-thru to limit the number of people gathered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elevate Branson‘s CEO and Executive Director, Bryan Stallings, said sometimes old traditions need to change to continue to help the less fortunate in the community.

“The last seven years, we’ve been at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Parish,” said Stallings. “So, we’ll still be there, and at 5’o’clock, you’ll be able to just drive-thru, and we will have to-go boxes of a Thanksgiving dinner.”

Stallings says they will cater to vehicles with more than one person inside.

“If there are multiple people in the car, we’ll have them in a bag for you,” said Stallings. “In the past, we’ve had people call in that we would pick up for a ride and bring in for the dinner. That won’t change. They’ll still be able to call in. The part that will change is that we will be bringing the dinner to them.”

Even though Elevate Branson won’t have tables for sponsors to buy to raise funds, you can still donate plates of Thanksgiving meals to be given out for Thanksgiving to-go.