Elevate Branson cuts back programs in response to Coronavirus

BRANSON, Mo.– Elevate Branson has had to cut back on different programs and volunteers for the safety of their staff and the community. Volunteers have been told to stay home to comply with new social distancing guidelines. Even with less team to help, the number of meals made per week has gone up to 1500.

One of the programs that have to be cut for the time being is jobs for life. They are not able to help those looking for work because most businesses have shut down. They have also stopped having health and wellness check-ups on-site for those below the poverty line. This is to keep the staff safe from getting sick.

Even though they feel the effects of Covid-19, they are coming together to support their community. And you can still help out too. You may not be able to volunteer, but any donations of food or funds will go towards providing for over a thousand people in our community. A number that CEO Bryan Stallings and his entire staff believe will go up in the next few weeks as the impact of coronavirus continues.