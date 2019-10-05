Electric Vehicle Rally answers questions from curious drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Looking at the future, is how the chairman of the Ozarks Clean Air Alliance described the Electric Vehicle Rally.

The event happened at SRC Electrical on East Sunshine in Springfield on Oct. 5.

Drivers participated in the rally to show off their zero-emission rides.

Dave Fraley, the Ozarks Clean Air Alliance chairman, said the event is also about clearing up confusion about electric vehicles.

Fraley said electric vehicles have come a long way.

“These will blow the doors off of most things on the highway,” Fraley said. “I think this one here, the owner told me goes zero to sixty in less than five seconds. That’s the way its going to get introduced over time is you know, one convert at a time and we are looking at the future here.”

Experts attended the rally to answer questions drivers might have.

Fraley said members of the alliance hope to hold another electric car rally next year.