SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With gas prices on the rise, some are considering electric vehicles as an alternative.

Electric car charging stations exist around Springfield. KOLR10 caught up with Tesla owner, Ryan Horrell, at a Macadoodles charging location.

“I was driving around in a 2020 GMC truck, and it wasn’t getting that great of gas mileage for going 700 miles a week sometimes,” said new Tesla owner, Ryan Horrell. “I just thought it would be a lot better if I switched over to an electric vehicle.”

Horrell said he’s had his Tesla for about a week now.

He said it’s an investment that will pay off in the long run.

“There’s a cost to getting one,” Horrell said. “They’re a little bit more expensive, and there’s home charging systems that are a little bit expensive too. It’s an investment more for the future than the right now, because I don’t see gas prices coming down anytime soon.”

Greenstay Hotels in Springfield provide electric car chargers. Management said they have seen the electric car concept gaining popularity in the past few years for those who can find and afford one.

“We’ve noticed in the last, I would say few months, we’ve seen an increase of maybe one or two a day,” said Director of Hotel Operations, Bill Hobbs. “Which is substantially up for one or two a month in the very beginning.”

Hobbs said they believe it’s important to show the customers that they have an interest in our planet.