Elective surgeries returning to Bolivar hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Suspending elective surgeries has made a big impact on hospitals who made the decision to ensure enough resources to treat COVID-19 patients.

Citizens memorial hospital (CMH) in Bolivar has resumed elective procedures.

The CEO says many of CMH’s hospitals and clinics will return to more normal operations but still focus on safety.

Hospital staff will screen all workers, patients, and visitors before they are allowed in any building.

Patients and visitors will be required to wear cloth masks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now