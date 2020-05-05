Elective surgeries returning to Bolivar hospital

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Suspending elective surgeries has made a big impact on hospitals who made the decision to ensure enough resources to treat COVID-19 patients.

Citizens memorial hospital (CMH) in Bolivar has resumed elective procedures.

The CEO says many of CMH’s hospitals and clinics will return to more normal operations but still focus on safety.

Hospital staff will screen all workers, patients, and visitors before they are allowed in any building.

Patients and visitors will be required to wear cloth masks.