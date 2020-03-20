Elective procedures at St. Louis-area hospitals put on hold

ST LOUIS, (AP) – Hospitals in the St. Louis area are canceling all elective procedures starting Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Several hospital systems, including BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke’s, announced the suspension of elective procedures on Thursday.

The hospitals say in a joint statement that they are seeking to protect both patients as well as caregivers.

The statement said the change involves all procedures that can be delayed eight weeks or longer without risk.

The number of confirmed Missouri cases of COVID-19 rose to 28 Thursday. One person has died, in Boone County.