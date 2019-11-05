Election in the Ozarks involving two sales tax issues

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Tomorrow is election day across the Ozarks where there will be two sales tax issues in Greene County to be voted on.

The first would extend a three-fourth cent police and fire pension tax.

It would last for either the last 5 years or until the pension is 100 percent paid for.

The tax was last renewed in 2014.

Another question on the ballot is renewing a one-eight cent transportation tax.

If extended it would help pay for traffic improvement projects over the next 20 years.

If you live in Walnut Grove you’ll be asked to pay more in property taxes to fund safety and security improvements in the city and schools.

That will cost an extra dollar-seven for every $100 of assessed property.

The tax will last until 2040 and polls will be until from 6 a.m.to 7 p.m.

To learn more about how to vote, click here.