Eldridge, Mo. man charged and arrested for murder

LEBANON, Mo. — An Eldridge, Missouri man is facing murder charges for the death of a 33-year-old Webster County man from Nov. 6, 2020, according to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Norman, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Nathan Young.

Young’s body was found in a creek bed off of Kinfolk Road back in November. He had been shot in the back of the head with a shotgun. Young’s head, hands and feet had been removed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Norman attempted to burn the body.

Norman and Young knew each other as Norman worked for Young at his welding business, according to the press release. Norman was on probation at the time of the murder.

“This had been a long, but very detailed investigation. We have presented a solid case to the Laclede County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” Sheriff David Millsap said. “The family has been supportive of our investigative efforts and understanding the thoroughness in which we have put this case together over a period of time.”