Eldridge, Mo. man dead after single-vehicle accident

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Eldridge, Missouri is dead after hitting the vehicle he was driving hit a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On May 31, 2021, Leonard Byars, 80, was heading northbound on Missouri Route D near Jack North Road. Around 11:57 a.m., He ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and returned to the road. Then his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to MSHP. Byars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol reports Byars was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident and the vehicle he was driving is totaled. The next of kin has been notified.