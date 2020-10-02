Elder Farms expands production from elderberries to hemp

MT. VERNON, Mo.- Growing hemp in Missouri is now legal, and Elder Farms near Mt. Vernon is farming and harvesting its hemp, and it has a -one of a kind machine that’s helping them.

The farm is growing five acres of industrial hemp, that totals to 5,000 hemp plants. Kyler Brown, Co-ower of the farm, says that they are using a one-of-a-kind machine to help cover that vast area.

“And what we are doing here today is we are running our hemp harvesting machine for biomass, so all of this is going to be extracted into CBD oil,” says Brown.

Brown says for many farmers, harvesting hemp is very labor-intensive and time-consuming. But with these machines, it saves them a lot of time and skips certain steps, like having to manually cut every singe plant, chop off the branches, hang dry the plants, and risk losing their crop to mold.

“And what that will do is instead of dealing with, you know, a couple of weeks to up to a month of hang drying…remove all the moisture contents within about 12-hours, so it dramatically speeds up the entire process,” says Brown.

After the machine has stripped the plants, the farm has a crew that strips any remaining leaves from the stems.

The farm has been around for 121 years. David Buehler grew up on the farm, which was started by his great grandparents. They farmed dairy cows but decided to turn to alternative farming and started to plant elderberries.

“You know, what are we going to do today? Where it used to be like, “Oh My God,” you know here we go again, and you know the same old routine, and we were barely getting by,” says Buehler.

Buehler wanted to keep the family farm, and he wanted to introduce new generations to it, including more women.

“Critical thinkers and problem solvers, so I feel like it brings a whole other angle to farming. Not that men aren’t critical thinkers, but I think if we work together, we can solve a lot of you know, problems with the farm and just work together,” says Lenea, who works on the farm.