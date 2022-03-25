SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With temperatures in the higher 50s, people might want to enjoy cooler, sunnier weather outside. Here’s a list of events happening around in the Ozarks this weekend:

Queen City Shout Festival – Music/Film/Art – March 21st – 27th

Crown the King 2 – Strongman Competition – March 25th & 26th

Dial Up 90s Party at The Riff – Music – March 25th, 8:30 p.m.

Ozark Spring Roundup – Guy McLean & horse show – March 25th – March 27th

Gimme A Break! – Free Brake Light Repair – March 26th, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Makers Market – Art show – March 26th, 12 p.m.

Nixa’s Pug Crawl – Pet event – March 26th, 1 p.m.

Red Carpet Celebration at The Backlot – Oscar party – March 27th, 6:30 p.m.