Edwards, Mo. man dies from vehicle accident caused by medical event

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Edwards, Missouri man died from a crash caused by a medical event.

On June 28, 2021, around 9:45 p.m., Kenny Foster, 61, was driving southbound on Missouri 7 just south of Route PP, when he suffered a medical event. The incident caused him to run off the left side of the roadway hitting the embankment. He then returned to the roadway and ran off the right side striking a ditch.

Foster was later pronounced dead.

MSHP reports he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the incident.