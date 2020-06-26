Education officials say schools need to open up for the upcoming school year

Mo. — Students have been learning from home virtually, but some schools may be changing when the fall semester begins.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the decision to have in-person classes will be up to the individual school districts.

The commissioner of the State Board of Education Dr. Margie Vandeven says one in five Missouri students couldn’t take part in the alternate options for learning.

“Schools being open is an important part of our economic recovery,” said Vandeven. “Parents that work outside the home and cannot work at home are limited to affordable childcare and are often forced not to work.”

Some school districts might require smaller class sizes or students to wear masks, but leaders agree it’s time for school to be back in session.