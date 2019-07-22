Breaking News
Eden Village continues fight to expand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eden Village’s fight to expand will move to the courts.

Co-founder, David Brown, and Eden Village’s legal counsel spoke today to discuss the reasons behind their decision.

Eden Village filed the complaint in district court on behalf of the Gathering Tree.

The complaint says they believe Mayor Ken Mcclure violated several federal statutes and unfairly discriminated against the organization.

The mayor had said in part quote “what made me change my mind was the filing they made with the city in early June requesting reasonable accommodation under the Americans with disabilities act. I viewed that as basically being threatening.”

