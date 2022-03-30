SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ebenezer Fire Protection District hopes voters will approve a bond issue next Tuesday, April 5.

The $6 million bond would replace Ebenezer’s headquarters and update equipment to serve the 118 square-mile district. If approved, families in the area would pay a monthly tax depending on the cost of their home.

With Ebenezer Fire covering such a large area, it says making improvements will help relieve some pressure.

“Ebenezer, we’re the largest whole district in Greene County,” said.

Fire Chief Nelson Prewitt said the district is continuing to broaden its coverage.

“Last year we were up close to 250 calls over or any other highest year,” Prewitt said. “And this year our monthly numbers are running on track to make that same calculation.”

Prewitt said the plan to replace Ebenezer’s headquarters is one of the district’s larger projects.

“This building was built as a volunteer building, it wasn’t meant to house people and offices for a full-time district,” Prewitt said.

Ebenezer currently has 16 full-time positions along with part-time and volunteers.

“we’ve got trucks back into the to the seventies actually still in place,” Prewitt said. “So if you pay attention to the fire department turnover for trucks, that’s beyond the years of service.”

If the $6 million bond is approved, families will pay around $3.95 per month.

“I think it’s a reasonable request,” resident Gary Longstaff said.

Longstaff has lived in North Springfield for 27 years and has seen Ebenezer Fire respond in his neighborhood. He supports the bond and thinks it will ultimately help him in the long run.

“it also helps us with homeowners insurance because it brings us into a better rating as far as fire is concerned,” Longstaff said. “And so that, you know, we get some of it back in savings on homeowners insurance.”

Taxpayers will vote on the bond next Tuesday, April 5.