EBENEZER, Mo. — On Tuesday, April 5, some voters in Greene County will be asked to approve a bond issue to help the Ebenezer Fire Protection District improve its facilities and buy new equipment.

Ebenezer fire officials want to issue $6 million in bonds. The tax impact would be a $3.93 per month increase on a $100,000 home.

A post on the department’s Facebook page outlines what the money would be used for.

The projects include a new building for station #1. The district has already purchased land, a new training facility, a new fire engine, and more staff.

There are two meetings planned for citizens to learn more about the bond issue:

Monday, March 28 | Ebenezer Station 4 | 378 E. Farm Road 96 | 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 31 | Ebenezer Station 4 | 378 E. Farm Road 96 | 7:00 p.m.

The district said the funds would help improve response time to calls in the area while providing firefighters with more training and more reliable equipment to work with.