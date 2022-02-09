SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Valentine’s Day is only 5 days away, and kids in the Ozarks are getting ready for class parties to celebrate the holiday.

A staple of elementary school Valentine’s Day parties in the Ozarks is Valentine boxes. Here is a list of ways to make your Valentine boxes stand out.

1. Create a themed box. Use characters and colors your child loves to create a box that they’ll remember.

2. Use foam hearts and shapes to create texture for your box.

3. Sparkly paper means less mess and more sparkle for your valentine box.

4. Hot glue is a good way to keep all the elements of your box together.

5. Make your box unique to your child. No matter what materials you use, the best box is the box that makes your child smile.