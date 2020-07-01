Eastern Missouri couple killed by wrong-way driver

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) – An eastern Missouri husband and wife are dead after their SUV was struck by a wrong-way driver south of St. Louis.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway B in Jefferson County.

Authorities say the woman accused of causing the accident was cited for driving while intoxicated causing death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victims killed in the accident were 85-year-old John Rickus and 87-year-old Helen Rickus of Bloomsdale.

Police say John Rickus was driving south when a northbound vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes collided head-on with Rickus’ SUV.

