Easter egg hunts scheduled for Saturday, March 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With spring just around the corner, that means the Easter Bunny will be out hiding eggs soon!

There are several places in the Ozarks working to celebrate the upcoming holiday on Saturday, March 27.

You can find Easter egg hunts in the following locations:

Springfield National Heights Baptist Church This is a drive-thru hunt Call 833-4111 for more information

Monett Monett City Park 10 a.m.

Ava The Ava City Park 4 p.m.

West Plains The Hillburn Complex 10 a.m.



The first hunt will begin in Monett at 10 a.m. and Ava’s hunt will begin last at 4 p.m.

These events are free to the public though some will have COVID-19 restrictions.