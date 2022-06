UPDATE: This crash has been cleared and Interstate 44 is back open.

LEBANON, Mo. — A crash that happened just after 10:30 Monday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Lebanon.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map, eastbound 44 is closed past the exit at 123 County Road.

MoDOT recommends drivers use an alternate route. Eastbound 44 is expected to be closed until at least 12:30 p.m. Monday.