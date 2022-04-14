SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Earth Day, the annual day to celebrate our planet and demonstrate a love for the environment, is right around the corner on April 22, Friday of next week.

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate the occasion in and around Springfield.

James River Basin Cleanup

The James River Basin Partnership is hosting an annual cleanup on April 22 at Lake Springfield. The partnership holds a cleanup every year on Earth Day. While attendance is free and open to anyone, pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, click here.

Earth Day Picnic Dinner and a Movie

Starting at 6 p.m. on April 22, the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center will host a bring-your-own picnic followed by a screening of Bee Movie at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park. Activities will start at 6 p.m. with crafts, activities and more. The movie screening will begin at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. For more information, click here.

Earth Day 2022: The Festival

Mother’s Brewing Company will be hosting a music festival on April 3 from noon to 8 p.m. 100 percent of ticket sales will be given to the Watershed Committee, James River Basin Partnership and Ozark Greenways. The festival will be ticketed, plastic-free with a focus on sustainability awareness and promotion of local and regional bands. Tickets will start at $25. For more information, click here.

Earth Day 5K

Starting at 8 a.m. on April 23, an Earth Day 5K run/walk will be held at Unity of Springfield on 2214 E. Seminole Street. Registration is open starting at $25, with a shirt guaranteed to entrants who register by Saturday, April 16. Click here to learn more.

Missouri Humanities’ 5th Annual Symposium

On April 21, Drury University will be hosting the fifth annual symposium, focusing on sustainable and local food growing, holding discussions on topics such as historic food utopias in America, agriculture and economic growth, as well as other practices to grow crops within the community. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with the final discussion scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

A kick-off event will be held on April 20 at Mother’s Brewing Co., doors opening at 6:30 p.m. with tickets at $5 with one drink included.

Earth Day Farm Tour

The Finley Farms will be hosting a farm tour on April 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are invited to attend, with tickets starting at $15. The tour will include showing a greenhouse, mushroom yard, high tunnels and more. A complimentary drink will be provided while on the tour. Registration is required. For more information, click here.

In addition to these Earth Day events around Springfield, the city has also provided a list of sustainability-oriented crafts for kids and adults to try their hand at making to celebrate the holiday. To check out their craft ideas, click here.