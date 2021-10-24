Early morning shooting leaves one hospitalized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An early morning shooting on Sunday has left one victim hospitalized.

At about 5:19 a.m., Springfield Police Department was notified of a possible stabbing victim. Arriving at 1118 West Division, the victim was found to have actually suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a serious condition.

The scene where the shooting is believed to have taken place at the 1100 block of West Lynn Street is still being investigated. Information on the suspect is not yet available.

At this time the SPD does not believe there is an active threat to the public and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

