BRANSON, Mo.– The snowstorm that swept through the Midwest in early February has cost the city of Branson tens of thousands of dollars.

The City of Branson’s Public Works Department spent $42,308 as a result of the snow.

In combating the snow, crews in Branson cleared streets for four days straight, using 49 tons of salt and 148 tons of rock chips. Crews also used 200 gallons of beet juice and 600 gallons of salt brine, and vehicles used 1,076 gallons of unleaded fuel and 744 gallons of diesel fuel.

The efforts took 901 hours of work total, driving a total distance of 7,042 miles over those four days to clear about 250 miles of roadway in the city.

Branson crews cleared out 398,933 cubic yards of snow, weighing 80,783 tons.