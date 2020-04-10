Eagle Stop employees pump gas for customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eagle stop gas stations are trying to help slow the spread continuing fuel up Fridays.

From 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., Eagle Stop workers will pump your gas for you. Healthcare workers can get free coffee all day.

An attendant will come out to your car if you stop at the first four pumps, and all you have to do is pay, and you’ll be good to go.

You have to fill up entirely and pay with a card.

The Eagle Stop participating in Springfield is the one on West Bypass.

Here is a list of participating stores: