SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A proposal for e-Scooters was presented at the City Council Lunch meeting earlier today.

The proposal outlined what impact e-scooters would have on the city and college campuses. As outlined by Brett Foster, Traffic Engineer for Springfield Public Works, some pros with e-scooters would include an alternate form of transportation, provide perceived economic benefits, and general fun. However, some cons would include e-scooters being dangerous when not operated correctly, having been seen as a public nuisance, and being difficult to regulate.

E-scooters are considered to be a micromobility device, which is defined as a small device that has an electric motor and carries one passenger. The vehicle does not fit any city codes in Springfield. Regulation is also complex as over-regulating has proven to not be advantageous.

The City formed a Core Team in 2021 that has developed a plan to make flexible code changes to facilitate safe, efficient and economically viable operations of e-scooter companies in Springfield. Core Team members included partners from Missouri State University and staff from multiple City departments.

According to the Core Team, they recommend changing some city codes. They say to define e-scooters and other micromobility devices. Knowing what is considered a micromobile device and what isn’t will need to be determined.

Foster also says to allow city traffic engineers to create restrictions in a similar manner as for traffic. This means to define where can the e-scooter ride, how fast, and even when it can be used. By the use of Geo-Fencing, a virtual perimeter for a real-world geographical area, an e-scooter can be controlled to slow down or stop working if it is in or out of given perimeters similar to a fence.

Foster says to also allow companies to work under the same protocols as Bike-Share requirements.

He also proposes certain restrictions such as no e-scooters on sidewalks in C-Street or downtown areas, they shouldn’t be allowed on streets with speed limits over 30 miles per hour, they must be restricted to 5 miles per hour where they are allowed to ride on sidewalks, and require a cooperative/encroachment agreement with e-scooter rental companies.

Missouri State University’s Space Manager and Director of Support Services, Jen Cox says she is seeing a lot of student excitement over the e-scooters.

“We feel like micromobility between the city and our campus benefits both MSU and also the community of Springfield. The benefit for MSU is enrollment and retention of students. The Springfield community businesses have the potential for additional revenue with greater accessibility by our student body.” says Cox.

Missouri State University is looking to operate under one vendor. That would help with ease of management and student use, reduce costs, and it would be easier to coordinate with the city. MSU is also hoping the other colleges to work together under the same vendor.

City Council decided it would be best to take some time to look at the draft created by the Core Team and reconvene again on the subject on Monday, February. 7th.