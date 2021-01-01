Due to timing issue, Pipkin Middle School project remains on hold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A complete overhaul of Pipkin Middle School was not on the original project list for the April 2019 bond issue, but there was a glimmer of hope that leftover funds might allow the district to get an early start on that work.

A decision this month, driven by sequencing issues, makes that unlikely.

The Springfield district acknowledged Pipkin was next up on the list of potential projects to be paid for by leftover funds, but the scope of the work would require Pipkin students and staff to move to a temporary location for up to two years.

That temporary location — the original Jarrett Middle School at 840 S. Jefferson Ave. — will not be available until the new Jarrett opens, as early as late 2022, in the 900 block of West Portland Street.

To read the full article by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.