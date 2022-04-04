GALENA, Mo. — Three people involved in a tragedy leaving 17 people dead back in 2018 will find out if the judge will dismiss their cases on Tuesday (4/5/22).

The three people were operators of a duck boat that sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Kenneth Scott McKee, Curtis Lanham, and Charles Baltzell are facing several felony counts over the duck boat tragedy. McKee faces 29 charges, including 17 charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Lanham and Baltzell are facing 17 charges each.

A hearing on the defense motions and responses from prosecutors was scheduled for March 8, but was continued to April by Circuit Judge Alan Blankenship, according to online court records. Blankenship is to rule on whether to dismiss or proceed to preliminary hearings in April.