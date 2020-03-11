Drury’s coronavirus task force makes changes to sports events and academics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Coronavirus Task Force met on March 11 and came up with two different updates involving their athletic events and academics.

When it comes to academics, Drury is planning to resume classes after spring break but encourages students to take their books and classwork with them in case the school moves to online instruction.

The task force says it is working with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to help set up clear lines of communication and preparations for the coronavirus.

After the task force saw the NCAA decision, they informed those who bought tickets that there will be no public access to the Midwest Regional basketball games this weekend (March 14-15).

According to their update, Drury is currently working with the NCAA on ticket refunds.

The games that are happening this weekend are NCAA games so “This includes the Midwest Regional tournament for women’s basketball to be held on our campus this weekend. This is an NCAA event, not a Drury event, and as such, it is their decision to make.”

Drury and NCAA are discussing live streams and radio shows and say they will update as soon as they have more information.

To keep up to date on the school’s updates on this situation, click here.