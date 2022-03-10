SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Drury University will be hosting a job fair and hiring combine soon, involving law enforcement agencies from across the region.

The combine is scheduled for March 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with more than 20 agencies from Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas in attendance.

The university encourages anyone interested in entering a career in law enforcement, lateral candidates looking to move agencies or anyone pursuing a criminal justice career to attend.

Registration ahead of time is required to any who want to participate in testing, at Drury University’s website.