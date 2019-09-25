Drury University students bond over pizza and politics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A group over at Drury meets every two weeks for “Pizza and Politics” where students and faculty discuss political topics.

The Conversation at the Stone Chapel was about evolution but some students wanted to talk about the impeachment inquiry of President Trump

Students feel that more research needs to be done after Trump’s memo with Ukraine’s president came out this morning.

Caleb Conaway, Democratic Student at Drury said, “The fact that our President said to another foreign leader that the United States has been very good to Ukraine, and then followed that up with saying I’d like you to investigate my political opponent.”

Dayton Doudican, Republican Student at Drury said, “I actually don’t disagree with bringing about an impeachment inquiry. I just think more information needs to be determined.”

