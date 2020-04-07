Drury University shows how their university is “in this together”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This morning we want to feature some local schools doing what they can to make sure everyone knows we are “in this together”.

Drury University asked students to send in videos offering words of wisdom to the rest of the student body. The response was excellent. So, the university clipped them together and put them on youtube for everyone, especially Drury University students, to see.

Students talked about how they were passing time, shared their struggles, encouraged one another and the videos showed true unity among DU students.

Here are the links to the two full-length videos Drury posted online:

“Dear DU” Part 2 – https://youtu.be/Xkm91381h7E

“Dear DU” Part 1- https://youtu.be/mSDhTGCnJlo