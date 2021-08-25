Drury University reports 68% of the campus has been vaccinated against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Wednesday, Drury University shared that 68% of the campus community has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The University started classes on Tuesday.

According to a press release, so far this week:

84% of faculty

65% of staff

68% of students have all been vaccinated

“We’re very pleased that two-thirds of our students have so far chosen to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated,” says Dr. Tijuana Julian, dean of students. “We expect the number to rise in coming weeks as students take advantage of the many opportunities to get vaccinated at clinics in Springfield, and as they talk to their peers who are vaccinated.”

Drury says vaccines are not required for staff and students but are asked to self-report their vaccination status.

Drury started its 148th year with 1,352 students; this is down almost 5% compared 5to last year. Drury leaders say the decrease was due to a large graduating class last year. The University says at a vaccine clinic held on campus, 24 students received a shot. If 70% of students are vaccinated as a vaccine incentive, fall break will be extended from four days to seven in late October.

“I’m happy to see our campus respond so positively to the vaccine, which is the primary tool at our disposal to end this terrible pandemic,” says President Dr. Tim Cloyd. “At the same time, I am not surprised by the numbers. Drury students demonstrated their leadership and care for one another last year as we held classes in person without major disruption from the virus. This track record, combined with the vaccination rates, gives us great confidence in our ability to once again focus on teaching, learning and mentorship this year.”