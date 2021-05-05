Drury University plans to finish new building in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You can now see the future of Drury University rising above the campus.

Steel is going up for this new building on Central Street for the new C.H. Chubb O’Reilly Enterprise Center and Breech School of Business.

Drury said this will be the first new academic building constructed by Drury in almost 20 years.

The building will connect with the main three-story building called the Judy Thompson Executive Conference Center, which will be for community events and live performances.

“It really builds a lot of energy for a college or university to have a new building. new construction, It does signal some new momentum and vision for the future,” said Mike Brothers, with Drury University. “That is really important for any institution. Drury has been around for 150 years. So you never want to freeze in time. You want to keep moving forward.”

Private donors are funding the $27 million project. The building is set to be completed and ready for students by the fall 2022 semester.