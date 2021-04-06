Drury University offers new scholarship opportunity to law enforcement officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Law enforcement officers can now apply for Drury University’s new scholarship opportunity.

In the “Badge to Bachelors” program, qualifying students enrolled in two or four-year programs can receive up to 500 dollars in scholarships each semester.

Well as a school resource officer, Brandon Bond says he helps many kids who come from “broken” homes.

Bond wants to study mental health so he can relate to his students more.

“I came into law enforcement specifically because I wanted to become a school resource officer and work with kids,” Bond said.

Bond started his law enforcement career when he turned 38, three years ago.

“My wife and I have always had a passion for kids,” Bond said. “She’s a second-grade teacher, and I’ve worked with them in different ways throughout the years. So, I thought this would be a perfect position.

“The most important thing to me in this job is to help people. So many of them that I deal with here are needing help and needing some counseling and mental health.”

If he gets accepted into Drury’s Badge to Bachelors scholarship program, he hopes to advance his career and help those kids.

“That’s why I’m interested in going further with this degree with behavioral studies and dealing with victims of domestic violence and drug addiction and abuse so I can help them in a more holistic manner,” Bond said.

Aaron Jones the interim executive vice president of Drury GO says the program accommodates to an officer’s situation.

“Our goal is to work with them individually to come up with an individualized education plan that will take into account their schedule, their finances and work with them using all benefits available to help make that bachelor’s degree completion attainable,” Jones said.

The university also plans to offer two courses on ethics and leadership this summer to participants at a reduced cost.

“Not only benefitting the law enforcement professional but the communities that they serve,” Jones said. “We hope that by providing an easy pathway to degree completion, will better prepare officers for advancement in their own agencies, will also help some of them further their career after law enforcement.”

Classes in this program can be online, in-person, or a mixture of both.

In general, courses start five times per year, the upcoming times for the rest of 2021 are in June, August and October.