Drury University offering students and employees COVID-19 vaccine incentives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University has announced COVID-19 vaccination incentives for students.

“We were encouraged to see nearly a third of students get vaccinated in just a few weeks’ time once they became eligible this spring,” Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd said. “Still, we want to do everything we can to encourage vaccination and that’s why we’ve put together these incentives for students who take this important step to protect themselves and others.”

Just like Missouri State Univerisity, Drury is adding several incentives that students can win individually.

The incentives include:

Three $1,000 tuition discounts for either the fall or spring semester

Two “park anywhere” parking permits

One night in the president’s suite at a home basketball game.

A laptop or iPad

An Apple pencil

Three $100 bookstore vouchers and three $50 bookstore vouchers

One $200 Panther Bucks voucher, for campus food service, one $100 Panther Bucks voucher and two $50 Panther Bucks vouchers

Restaurant gift cards

Not only are individual students up for rewards but so is the entire student body if certain vaccination goals are reached, according to the university.

If 55 percent of the student body is vaccinated the university will hold a campus event.

And if 70 percent of students become vaccinated the university will add one extra day to fall break.

The break is currently a four-day weekend on Thursday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 24.

The added day would be Wednesday, Oct. 20.

All students who submit proof of vaccination to the Dean of Student’s office will be entered into a drawing to win one of the prizes.

To submit proof of vaccination, students can email an image of their vaccine card to here or stop by the Dean of Student’s office to show it in person.

Employees can also receive incentives through health care premium reimbursements and cash for those who are not on the university health care plan.

Drury is set to hose a vaccine clinic on campus on Monday, Aug. 23.

Some fall protocols have also been released by Drury.

The university will have a testing program for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff.

If you have proof of vaccination you can use that to opt-out of testing.

Drury is not requiring masks and social distance measures will be in place in classrooms.