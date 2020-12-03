Drury University names new building after dedicated employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The new executive conference center space is scheduled to open at Drury University in 2022 with a new name.

Long-time Drury employee Judy Thompson has been working with the university for 50 years and will be honored by the new building bearing her name.

Thompson led fundraisers, alumni relations and overseen the growth of endowment from $5 million to $100 million.

The building being named after Thompson was a big surprise to her.

“I was overwhelmed,” said Thompson. “I was genuinely, genuinely, genuinely surprised. Had no idea that it would be my name, no idea. and I don’t cry easily but, I was really crying and just really overwhelmed.”

The Judy Thompson Executive Conference Center will be part of the university’s new enterprise center, the first major project of Drury’s campus master plan.