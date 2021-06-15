Drury University lays out new health guidelines for the 2021-22 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Drury University encourages students to get vaccinated, but will not require this of students for the upcoming school year.

Drury shared this update along with a few other changes students and staff can expect when returning to campus this fall.

On Friday, June 25, there will be a chance for incoming freshmen to be vaccinated during Fusion First Day. There will be another opportunity during move-in and orientation weekend in late August.

The University says as of mid-May, 93 percent of the faculty have been vaccinated. As far as COVID-19 testing, Drury will continue a weekly testing program, and students with proof of vaccination will be able to opt out of testing.

Once school starts, Drury will continue to abide by local health recommendations, including all unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Drury will not require masks in class or on campus.

There may be some distancing measures in classrooms and specific academic settings.