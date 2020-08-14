Drury University hosting COVID-19 safe graduation ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University will be hosting its commencement ceremonies for spring 2020 graduates on August 14 and 15 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The university says ceremonies are typically hosted in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of them were postponed.

The ceremony on August 14 will focus on the evening, online program and the College of Graduate Studies graduates. The traditional ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

On August 15, the ceremony will be for the graduates of the traditional residential college at the same event center at 10 p.m.

Drury University says there will be temperature checks when entering, masks will be required and certain stands will be blocked off to encourage social distancing.