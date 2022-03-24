SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Missouri’s municipal election just a little less than two weeks away, students at Drury University are helping Hispanics get ready to vote. Spanish professor Dr. Elizabeth Nichols with Drury says around the country, only 40% of Hispanic voters who are eligible to vote actually register.



Dr. Nichols’ Fall 2021 Spanish class created a website called Viva the Vote. It’s a bilingual website that you can read in Spanish or English. Viva the Vote helps explain the importance of doing your civic duty, and where people can register to do so. It also includes a list of candidates and policies on the upcoming ballot.

Senior student Luke Wegenka helped create this resource.

“Everyone’s voice being heard is extremely important,” Wegenka said. “When a whole community is not registered as much as other communities, that’s a sector of the community that is not being reflected in the votes as much as possible. So, more registration means more expression of their views, opinions, their votes and potentially in our electorates and people who represent us.”

Wegenka’s class worked with the League of Women Voters and the Meador Center to create a website that doesn’t choose any political sides.

Dr. Nichols, who teaches the class, tells OzarksFirst there are many Hispanics in the Ozarks who could have a bigger impact than they may think.

“The Hispanic population, just like everyone else in the United States, those voters have concerns,” Dr. Nichols said. “Those main concerns generally are education, healthcare and the economy. Really, the best way for them to be able to influence the, let’s say the schools in their area, is for them to be able to vote. Most of the issues that are important to Hispanics are the kind of issues where they can have a voice if they vote.”

Dr. Nichols says every fall semester, her Spanish class will update the website with voting resources and policies.