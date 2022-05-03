SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Revive 66 Campground has a new shelter that’s more accessible and one-of-a-kind, thanks to Drury University Architecture students. Anyone who wants to see the new shelter is invited to check it out Wednesday, May 4 between 3:30 and 5:00 p.m.





Courtesy: Drury University

Revive 66 is a nightly stay campground for Springfield’s homeless. It contains solar-powered teardrop trailers and is run by volunteers. The campground is located near Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass and also offers laundry facilities, snacks and coffee.

The shelter is larger and more accessible than the other shelters at the campground, so it has space for couples, and people who use wheelchairs have an easier time entering and staying in the shelter.

The design for this project was inspired by Thomas Kinkade’s painting “Christmas Miracle.”

“The structure honors the role of community in helping to provide dignity for those that so often encounter the indignities of poverty and homelessness,” said Traci Sooter FAIA, Hammons School of Architecture professor and director of Design-Build Programs. “Through intentional design and the play of light, shadow, color and texture in this small cottage, we hope it will not only provide a warm, safe place to rest but will welcome and uplift its visitors.”

Drury Political Science students worked with the Architecture students on the shelter project, by providing research about how certain policies and laws impact people who are homeless.