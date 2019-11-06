Drunk gunman killed during shootout with Missouri law enforcement officers

by: ALISA NELSON, Missourinet

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– A 58-year-old man was killed in a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday evening near west-central Missouri’s La Monte.

Pettis County Sheriff’s deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper responding to a domestic disturbance at the home reported being met by an intoxicated man armed with a shotgun. A news release says the man ignored officer commands to put down his weapon and fired at officers who then fired back.

Jay Messer was hit by gunfire and killed.

The Pettis County coroner says Boone County’s medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on Thursday.

An investigation is underway by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office.

