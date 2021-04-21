Drug Take-Back Day events happening Saturday in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – Are you doing some Spring cleaning? Don’t forget your medicine cabinet!

A drug take-back event is happening Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Branson area.

This event is to dispose of unwanted drugs and medications. They can be brought to any of the five participating locations

Branson: Lakeland Pharmacy – 1232 Branson Hills Pkwy (10 am to 2 pm)

Branson: Walgreens Pharmacy – 210 MO Hwy 165 (10 am to 2 pm)

Hollister: Walgreens Pharmacy – 101 Industrial Park Dr (10 am to 2 pm)

Branson West: Lakeland Pharmacy – 18565 MO-13 BUS (10 am to 2 pm)

Crane: Lakeland Pharmacy – 104 Courtney Lane (10 am to 1 pm)

Volunteers will be on-site during the event handing out free medication safety information, medication destruction packets, and a limited amount of medication lockboxes.