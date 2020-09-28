Drug supplier charged in fatal overdose case

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a year-long investigation, a suspect has been charged for supplying fentanyl in a fatal overdose case.

The Camden County Prosecutors Office charged Kendra Ryder in September 2020 with one count of second-degree murder for providing fentanyl to Coralie Srejma.

Srejma overdosed on the drug when she was 28 years old in Lake Ozark back in 2019.

Ryder’s bond was denied by the courts and is currently serving eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony distribution of controlled substance charges.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says it was to remind everyone that these charges are an accusation and Ryder will remain innocent until proven guilty.