DRUG BUST: Two California men arrested and charged after 320 pounds of marijuana found in their vehicle

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people from California have been arrested and charged with trafficking after The Missouri State Highway Patrol found 320 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.

Xiaozheng Liu, 35, and Huanzhi Ye, 51, are charged with first-degree and second-degree trafficking, the delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the PC statement, on Jan. 17, a Highway Patrol trooper saw a rental box truck speed past him in the left lane on I-44.

The trooper then stopped the truck around the 83 mile marker on I-44 in Greene County.

When searching through the box truck they found an interior portion of the plywood which the trooper suspect was hallowed out for contraband.

When opening the plywood they found 320 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana was secured into Troop D evidence for safekeeping and analysis.